  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Mister Rogers, Mister Rogers' Neighborhood, Sony Pictures, tom hanks

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The new Mister Rogers movie starring Tom Hanks will reportedly be hitting theaters later than expected.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Sony Pictures is pushing back the release date for the new film, called “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” from Oct. 18 to Nov. 22.

(Source: @SonyPictures/Twitter)

The movie’s title was announced last month. Before that it was being called, “You Are My Friend.”

Hanks stars as Fred Rogers, and much of the movie was filmed here in Pittsburgh.

The film will tell the story of the real-life friendship between Rogers and journalist Tom Junod, who wrote a profile piece on Rogers in 1998 for Esquire magazine.

Matthew Rhys, Chris Cooper and Susan Kelechi Watson co-star.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s