Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The new Mister Rogers movie starring Tom Hanks will reportedly be hitting theaters later than expected.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Sony Pictures is pushing back the release date for the new film, called “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” from Oct. 18 to Nov. 22.

The movie’s title was announced last month. Before that it was being called, “You Are My Friend.”

Hanks stars as Fred Rogers, and much of the movie was filmed here in Pittsburgh.

The film will tell the story of the real-life friendship between Rogers and journalist Tom Junod, who wrote a profile piece on Rogers in 1998 for Esquire magazine.

Matthew Rhys, Chris Cooper and Susan Kelechi Watson co-star.