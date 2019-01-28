Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police issued an arrest warrant early Monday morning for 37-year-old Marin Oreski. She is wanted for allegedly stabbing a man with a screw driver and stuffing him into the trunk of his own car.

Police said the alleged crime happened on Saturday along De Ruad Street in Uptown.

The victim, David LeGrande, told police he picked up Oreski at a bus stop Downtown and transported her and a man named “Ty” to De Ruad Street. He said the two were headed there to stay with Ty’s sister.

The victim said he’d known Oreski for two years. He said it was when he dropped them off and went to grab their bags from the trunk that the assault and carjacking occurred.

LeGrande said the male suspect began punching him and Oreski grabbed a seven-inch long screwdriver and stabbed him multiple times. He said the two suspects then pushed him into the trunk and drove away in his 2010 Silver Dodge Charger.

LeGrande told KDKA he was able to pull the safety lever and hop out of the moving car. Two officers in a patrolling marked SUV spotted him along the road, covered in blood.

First responders rushed LeGrande to UPMC Mercy Hospital with more than a dozen stab wounds.

The two police officers on scene said they saw the Dodge drive past them just prior to them being waved down by LeGrande. The officers said LeGrande showed them a picture of Oreski and they confirmed she was the woman they’d seen behind the wheel of his car.

#BREAKING : Arrest warrant issued for 37 yo Marin Oreski. She’s wanted for allegedly stabbing a man w/ a screw driver and stealing his 2010 Dodge Charger. Her alleged accomplice has not been charged and we don’t have his name yet. He goes by “Ty.” @KDKA pic.twitter.com/6eY8qPliIQ — MEGHAN SCHILLER (@MeghanKDKA) January 28, 2019

Oreski faces several charges including robbery of a motor vehicle, criminal attempt of kidnapping, criminal conspiracy and aggravated assault.

Police are currently on the lookout for the victim’s silver Dodge Charger with Ohio plates. It has black charger stripes on the rear quarter panels.

Detectives are also looking for the suspect known as “Ty.”