PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Brutal cold air is heading for the northeast and is set to arrive today.

Highs for Pittsburgh have already been reached for the day, 42 degrees at 1 a.m., and temperatures will steadily drop from here.

The National Weather Service has been issued a Wind Chill Advisory for much of the area from 5 a.m. Wednesday to 11 p.m. Thursday.

You may have heard that the temperatures that are heading our way could be the coldest in decades for parts of the county. That’s not necessarily true for Pittsburgh, but we will be on record watch.

Most “coldest since” information for Pittsburgh ends in February 2015, one of the coldest months ever recorded in Pittsburgh. We will have a chance to see temperatures drop down to around 5 below zero on Thursday morning with strong winds. That’s going to be make for a brutally cold stretch for anyone outside.

Thursday’s lows along with Wednesday’s lows could set numerous records across area. The record low for Thursday is 3 below zero.

Wednesday’s record low stands at 1 degree below zero. KDKA’s Ron Smiley is forecasting a morning low of just 1 degree.

The cold air won’t be in place for very long.

Temperatures will start to warm heading into the weekend with a snow chance on Friday with highs in the teens.

Saturday temperatures are expected to top 32 degrees for the afternoon high with temperatures near 50 degrees on Sunday. Rain showers will be around both Sunday and Monday with the warm air in place. Rain at times on Monday could be heavy.

While your winter weather plan should already be in place, you may want to check and make sure you have everything in place and ready to go. We aren’t expected to see a lot of snow with this cold blast, but sheets along with supplies to last a few days should be ready to go in your car.

While wind chills will be brutally low, you can partially cancel that out through the clothes you decide to wear.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.