Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – One of the men killed during a freak accident on the Parkway East this weekend is being remembered on Tuesday by his friends and colleagues.

Landon Jones had stopped to help another driver on Saturday.

It was one week ago when 39-year old Jones paid a visit to the Silverio-Hoffman gym in Squirrel Hill to work out.

Before moving to New York City for about a year, it’s the same gym where Jones built up a solid reputation as a personal fitness trainer.

Gym co-owner Maria Beth Silverio said “Landen would come into the gym,.dance, kick, spin all over the gym; he was an awesome trainer.”

Another owner of the gym, Janet Hoffman, added “our place was not big enough for Landen’s personality. He would take over the whole place. Everyone would watch him while he trained, because of his animation, his encouragement.”

Last Saturday, Jones tried to help another driver — Jason Jackson — whose car was stopped on the Parkway East. Both Jones and Jackson died in a bizarre accident when they fell or were pushed over onto Second Avenue when a driver hit Jackson’s stalled car on the highway above. The two were then hit by a car driving along Second Avenue.

Silverio said “It didn’t surprise me at all, Landen did what he always did, he was [trying] to help others.”

A personal fitness trainer, Amanda Verrengia, said “he touched a lot of people. I think that tells a lot about his personality. Even if you crossed his path once or twice, you’d feel a connection because he was that type of guy.”

State Police are continuing their investigation into circumstances surrounding the weekend accident.

There are a couple of GoFundMe accounts set up to help the families.

To donate to the family of Jones, click HERE.

To donate to the family of Jackson, click HERE.