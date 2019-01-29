BRUTAL COLD:Wind Chill Warnings and Advisories Issued, 100+ schools and organizations cancelled, click for updated list.
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMFBI
    11:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 11
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMExtra
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Karns City High School, Local TV, Nathan Ridley, Ralph Iannotti

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The most serious charge against a local, volunteer softball coach was dropped on Tuesday after he was accused of sending nude photos to a player.

Nathan Ridley, 39, showed up in court on Tuesday in a wheelchair, but it was unclear why.

Photo Credit: KDKA

What was clear as he left was that the most serious charge against him was dropped.

“It’s dissemination of obscene material to a minor,” said Ridley’s attorney Al Lindsay. “It’s a serious, anything you do with a minor is more serious.”

Police say that Ridley sent nude photo of two women to a 17-year-old player on the Karns City Area High School softball team.

“The charges were that he had shown certain pictures, which were perceived to be obscene, which remains to be seen because I don’t know that they were,” Lindsay said.

Because the girl wasn’t in court to testify, the judge decided to drop that charge.

“In this particular case, the witness was not here and would not have testified,” Lindsay said. “They would have done it by hearsay and my client was of course relieved to get that felony dropped.”

The girl told police that Ridley befriended her, driving her to and from games and eventually asked her to spend the night at his home in Chicora.

Police say after that night that Ridley started sending the girl inappropriate messages on social media.

When police questioned him, he said he was “just being a pervert.”

Ridley is also charged with corruption of a minor, but the charge was downgraded on Tuesday.

“The corruption of minors is what we call a lesser included offense,” Lindsay said. “In other words, it’s part of the other offense. The prosecutors have the discretion to grade it and in this particular case, the prosecutor was willing to drop this down to a misdemeanor. And we’re relieved.”

Ridley is due back in court in March.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s