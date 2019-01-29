BRUTAL COLD:Wind Chill Warnings and Advisories issued as frigidly cold temperatures move in
By Meghan Schiller
MCCANDLESS (KDKA) — Three homes have significant water damage in McCandless following a water main break that sent water gushing over a hillside early this morning.

The break was first reported around 4:30 a.m. on West Ingomar Road.

(Photo Credit: Meghan Schiller/KDKA)

The gushing water poured over lawns, ripping up plants and shrubs, and even causing a retaining wall to collapse at one home.

It then poured over a hillside down onto Donna Drive. Police have blocked off that cul-de-sac while firefighters and homeowners work to pump water out of their basements.

Three homes on Donna Drive are impacted. Two have significant water damage, and the third was affected but the water level was not as high.

One neighbor compared it to Niagara Falls. She said a police officer knocked on her door early this morning, waking her up to tell her about the break.

Meanwhile, the North Allegheny School District has said on their Twitter account that the water main break has not impacted any of their school buildings. They say, “All schools will be open today.”

The water has been shut off and repairs are underway.

The homeowners say they want to get everything cleaned up before the temperatures dive too low and everything begins to freeze.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Meghan Schiller

