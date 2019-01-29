BRUTAL COLD:Wind Chill Warnings and Advisories issued as frigidly cold temperatures move in
Filed Under:Cyber Attacks, Pennsylvania, Voting

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A new report says Pennsylvania should adopt a number of improvements to make its elections more secure, encouraging the replacement of older voting machines, enhanced security of voter lists and better planning for cyberattacks and other technological challenges.

The Blue Ribbon Commission on Pennsylvania’s Election Security report issued Tuesday says the General Assembly should do more to help counties pay for machines that produce a voter-marked paper record.

The commission also is endorsing mandatory post-election audits.

The group warns that the United States’ adversaries will be increasing efforts to influence the election system during the coming 2020 presidential contest.

About four in five Pennsylvania voters use machines that lack an auditable paper trail, although state officials have directed counties to have paper-record voting machines in place by next year.

