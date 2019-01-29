Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) — If you bought a Match 6 lottery ticket in Butler County on Monday, you’ll want to check your ticket because you might be a million dollars richer.

Officials with the Pennsylvania Lottery say a ticket worth $1 million was sold at the University Korner store on North Main Street Ext. in Butler.

The ticket matched all six winning numbers in Monday, Jan. 28, night’s drawing.

Those numbers are: 03-08-16-19-34-47

The store will get a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Lottery officials say the winner has one-year from the date of the drawing to come forward and claim their prize. They advise the person holding the ticket to sign it and call their nearest lottery office.

For more information, visit the Pennsylvania Lottery’s website.