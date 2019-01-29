Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – With temperatures potentially getting as cold as minus-30 on Wednesday, Pittsburgh area businesses and government services are closing due to the expected severe cold weather.

Allegheny County Common Pleas President Judge Kim Clark ordered a closure for the courts on Wednesday. The District Attorney’s Office will also be closed. Anyone who was scheduled to appear will be notified.

Also the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium will be closed through Friday, but is scheduled to re-open on Saturday morning.

Allegheny County also announced that Boyce Park Ski Slopes and the North Park and South Park ice rinks will be closed on Wednesday.

