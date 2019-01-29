Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – With temperatures potentially getting as cold as minus-30 on Wednesday, Pittsburgh area businesses and government services are closing due to the expected severe cold weather.
WEATHER LINKS:
Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos
Allegheny County Common Pleas President Judge Kim Clark ordered a closure for the courts on Wednesday. The District Attorney’s Office will also be closed. Anyone who was scheduled to appear will be notified.
Also the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium will be closed through Friday, but is scheduled to re-open on Saturday morning.
Allegheny County also announced that Boyce Park Ski Slopes and the North Park and South Park ice rinks will be closed on Wednesday.
Here are a few safety tips/reminders to deal with the extreme cold weather. #WinterSafety pic.twitter.com/9ydBCGejrQ
— NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) January 29, 2019
RELATED STORIES:
- SCHOOL CLOSINGS
- State, City Officials Preparing For Brutally Cold Weather, Opening Warming Shelters Across Area
- Wind Chill Advisory Issued As Brutally Cold, Below Zero Temperatures Move In
Stay with KDKA and KDKA.com as more is added to this list.
LOL does the courthouse not have heat?