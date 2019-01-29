Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Additional federal hate crimes and weapons charges have been filed against the suspected gunman in the Tree of Life Synagogue shooting.

Robert Bowers, 46, of Baldwin, is now facing 63 counts in connection with the Oct. 27 mass shooting at the synagogue in Squirrel Hill, including counts of hate crimes resulting in death.

United States Department of Justice officials, the FBI and United States Attorney Scott Brady made the announcement Tuesday afternoon. Click here to read more about the additional charges.

Bowers was initially charged with 44 counts in the original indictment.

The latest indictment adds 13 violations of the Matthew Shepard and James Byrd, Jr. Hate Crimes Prevention Act, along with counts of discharging a firearm during those crimes of violence.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, the new charges include:

• Eleven counts of obstruction of free exercise of religious beliefs resulting in death;

• Eleven counts of hate crimes resulting in death;

• Two counts of obstruction of free exercise of religious beliefs involving an attempt to kill and use of a dangerous weapon and resulting in bodily injury;

• Two counts of hate crimes involving an attempt to kill;

• Eight counts of obstruction of free exercise of religious beliefs involving an attempt to kill and use of a dangerous weapon, and resulting in bodily injury to public safety officers;

• Four counts of obstruction of free exercise of religious beliefs involving use of a dangerous weapon and resulting in bodily injury to public safety officers;

• Twenty-five counts of discharge of a firearm during these crimes of violence.

Eleven people were killed in the shooting at the synagogue, and many other worshipers were injured. Five police officers were also injured during the gunfire.

According to the indictment, Bowers is accused of having three Glock .357 handguns and a Colt AR-15 rifle when he went into the Tree of Life Synagogue. Investigators say he also posted anti-Semitic slurs and statements on the website, Gab.com.

In one statement on his profile, investigators say he wrote, “jews are the children of satan.”

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.