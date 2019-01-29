Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Swissvale, Pa., woman was arrested for child endangerment and aggravated assault charges on Tuesday after an October incident involving the health of a 19-month-old child that was in her care.

After the baby boy was brought to the emergency room at UPMC Children’s Hospital on Oct. 29 and placed on life support, detectives of the Allegheny County Police Department were notified that toxicology tests indicated the child overdosed on acetaminophen. According to the tests, the child ingested the equivalent of several bottles of liquid acetaminophen, or several dozen extra strength acetaminophen tablets in a short period of time.

The child suffered multi-system organ failure and is still recovering.

Lavaughn Moman, 31, was charged with five counts of endangering the welfare of a child and one count of aggravated assault. She was taken to the Allegheny County Jail on Tuesday.

