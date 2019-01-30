BRUTAL COLD:Wind Chill Warnings and Advisories Issued, 100+ schools and organizations cancelled, click for updated list.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A 92-year-old woman is recovering Wednesday after police say her caregiver kicked her repeatedly.

The victim required nearly 20 stitches in her leg.

The incident happened at the Riverside Towers Apartment, which is a senior living facility in the Squirrel Hill South neighborhood.

Photo Credit: KDKA

Police say one caregiver discovered a colleague allegedly kicked the woman.

The victim is Bunny Goldman, a local artist also known as Bunny Pittsburgh, who is suffering from dementia.

The alleged attacker is 72-year-old Joanne Cargile, who works for Brightside Care, a national chain with several branches in the Pittsburgh area.

Cargile was charged with aggravated assault and neglect of care.

