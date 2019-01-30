Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police are offering a reward for help in identifying a man involved in a violent robbery. It happened in a Downtown parking garage on Christmas Eve.

Security camera footage captured images of the suspect — described as a black male, about 6-foot tall — near the One Oxford Center Parking Garage, at 301 Grant Street.

It was about 5:45 a.m. on Christmas Eve.

The initial police report on the incident said a garage employee walked into the office that morning with an unidentified man already waiting inside.

Pittsburgh Police Sgt. William Vollberg told KDKA News “the suspect was armed with a handgun, he demanded the combination to the safe. He zip-tied the employee’s hands, and duct taped his mouth. He went into the safe, emptied the contents of the safe took money from the safe….and fled the garage.”

Vollberg added “we’re not entirely sure of an age. He had on a grey hooded sweat shirt, a black jacket, and grey sweat pants. He did make mention to the employee about needing money for drugs.”

Moments after the stickup, a surveillance camera captured video of the robber in a Chevy Impala, in the 300 block of Smithfield Street. He was alone.

The Pittsburgh Crime Stoppers number is 412-255-8477. Information could be worth up to $1,000.