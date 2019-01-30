BRUTAL COLD:Wind Chill Warnings and Advisories Issued, 100+ schools and organizations cancelled, click for updated list.
Filed Under:Beaver County Humane Society, Frozen Pipes, Local TV

BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) – A frozen pipe created a huge mess at the Beaver County Humane Society on Wednesday night.

The sprinkler system of a humane society in Aliquippa froze over and burst, causing extensive damage to the roof and interior of the shelter.

Photo Credit: KDKA

Disaster crews are at the shelter trying to clean things up.

Thousands of gallons came down in the shelter, but none of the 150 or so animals at the shelter were harmed.

Volunteers and staff members are working on cleaning up.

“It was as sprinkler system that froze and then popped and burst and came down through the floors,” said spokesperson Mike Romigh. “It ran for about half-an-hour before we were able to get it shut off so thousands of gallons of water came down through the roof.”

It is still too early if the shelter will be opened on Thursday. That will be determined by the restoration crews that come in decide if it is safe to enter.

