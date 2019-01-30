BRUTAL COLD:Wind Chill Warnings and Advisories Issued, 100+ schools and organizations cancelled, click for updated list.
PITTSBURGH (Patch.com/KDKA) — Pat Catan’s is closing all 36 of its craft and floral stores in Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia and Michigan; although, as many as 12 could reopen as Michaels locations.

The Michaels Companies purchased Pat Catan’s parent company in 2016. Chuck Rubin, chairman and CEO of The Michaels Companies, said the decision to shutter the Pat Catan’s brand came after a comprehensive review.

“This was not an easy decision, and I am grateful for the contributions of our Pat Catan’s Team Members. As we work through the closing process, we intend to provide employment opportunities or transition support for all Team Members,” said Rubin in a statement.

Pat Catans has several locations in Pennsylvania, including in:

  • Aliquippa
  • Dubois
  • Hermitage
  • McKees Rocks
  • Monroeville
  • Mount Nebo
  • Pleasant Hills

For more information on this story, visit Patch.com.

