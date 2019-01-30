Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania health officials have confirmed the first child flu-related death of this year’s flu season.

The Morning Call reports the state Department of Health announced the child’s death in its weekly influenza report for the week ending Jan. 26.

The child’s name and age have not been released.

Health officials say there have been 25 adult flu-related deaths so far, an increase of 10 from its report two weeks ago.

The health department continues to classify the flu as widespread in the state, with the southeast and northwest regions hit the hardest.

There have been a total of 19,757 laboratory-confirmed flu cases this season.

Last year’s record flu season saw a total of 121,300 cases and 256 deaths.

