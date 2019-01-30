Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners has given preliminary approval to opening the firearms hunting season for deer on a Saturday rather than a Monday.

The commissioners on Tuesday gave preliminary approval to an opening day of Saturday, Nov. 30, the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

If the change wins final approval at an April meeting, the firearms season would be expanded to 13 days, including three Saturdays rather than two under the current schedule.

To accommodate the expanded deer season, commissioners would reduce the late November turkey hunting season by two days.

Also winning preliminary approval were expanding the mid-October muzzleloader and special firearms deer seasons to include bears, an expanded two-week archery bear season and expanding the bear season from four to six days in most wildlife management units.

