HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf is rolling out a second-term proposal to raise Pennsylvania’s minimum wage after similar first-term proposals by the Democrat fell flat in the Republican-controlled Legislature.

Wolf said Wednesday he wants to raise Pennsylvania’s hourly minimum to $12 this year, making it one of the highest in the nation, with annual 50-cent increases to bring it to $15 an hour in 2025. He says it would boost pay for a million workers and provide savings in programs for the poor.

It’s time to raise the minimum wage in Pennsylvania. Today I proposed my plan. July 1, 2019: $7.25 ➡️ $12

2020: ⬆️ $12.50

2021: ⬆️ $13

2022: ⬆️ $13.50

2023: ⬆️ $14

2024: ⬆️ $14.50

2025: ⬆️ $15 Tell your legislator: Pennsylvania workers deserve a raise. #RaiseTheWage pic.twitter.com/tsimIUSUEr — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) January 30, 2019

Pennsylvania has been at the $7.25 federal minimum since 2009.

Most states and each of Pennsylvania’s neighbors have increased minimum wages above the federal minimum.

Wolf’s administration is also considering a regulation to boost pay for hundreds of thousands of salaried employees by making them eligible for overtime pay.

