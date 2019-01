Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Pirates, Chevron and the Grable Foundation are teaming up to recognize teachers.

They’re accepting nominations for the All-Star Teachers Program, starting today and going through March 1.

In all, 18 teachers will receive a $1,000 grant and be recognized at a Pirates game.

For information on how to nominate your favorite teacher, visit pirates.com/allstarteachers.