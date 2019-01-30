Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s been five years since a Pittsburgh Police K-9 was killed in the line of duty, and officers are hoping to honor his service by paying it forward.

Pittsburgh Police are collecting donations for their K-9 Unit’s “Rocco Fund.”

All of the money will be used for training classes and equipment for the dogs.

Rocco died after being stabbed by a suspect in the basement of a home in Lawrenceville. The dog’s actions saved the lives of two police officers.

If you want to make a donation to the Rocco Fund, visit this link on the Pittsburgh Foundation’s website.