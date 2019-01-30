Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Extremely cold temperatures have moved into the Pittsburgh area and Western Pennsylvania.

Temperatures will continue to tumble down to zero by dinnertime tonight and then below zero by early Thursday morning.

Wind chills will hover at -15 to -20 degrees through mid-Thursday when the bitter cold finally begins to loosen its grip.

The National Weather Service says that several towns and areas have already hit -20 degree wind chills.

Here is a list of where temperatures are plummeting.

Pittsburgh -20 degree wind chill

Robinson Township -24 degree wind chill

Wexford -22 degree wind chill

Allegheny County Airport -20 degree wind chill

Pittsburgh International Airport -20 degree wind chill

Hookstown -28 degree wind chill

Monaca -27 degree wind chill

Butler -21 degree wind chill

Clarion -20 degree wind chill

New Castle -23 degree wind chill

Greenville -25 degree wind chill

Franklin Airport -25 degree wind chill

Burgettstown -24 degree wind chill

Washington County Airport -21 degree wind chill

