PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Extremely cold temperatures have moved into the Pittsburgh area and Western Pennsylvania.
Temperatures will continue to tumble down to zero by dinnertime tonight and then below zero by early Thursday morning.
Wind chills will hover at -15 to -20 degrees through mid-Thursday when the bitter cold finally begins to loosen its grip.
The National Weather Service says that several towns and areas have already hit -20 degree wind chills.
Here is a list of where temperatures are plummeting.
Pittsburgh -20 degree wind chill
Robinson Township -24 degree wind chill
Wexford -22 degree wind chill
Allegheny County Airport -20 degree wind chill
Pittsburgh International Airport -20 degree wind chill
Hookstown -28 degree wind chill
Monaca -27 degree wind chill
Butler -21 degree wind chill
Clarion -20 degree wind chill
New Castle -23 degree wind chill
Greenville -25 degree wind chill
Franklin Airport -25 degree wind chill
Burgettstown -24 degree wind chill
Washington County Airport -21 degree wind chill
