PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Runners in Pittsburgh can run for the gold, the golden pilsner that is Yuengling.

The Pottsville, Pa., based brewery is sponsoring the inaugural Yuengling Gold Rush 5K Run/Walk on June 30 on the North Shore.

Registration is now open for the race that starts on the North Shore and ends at Stage AE. The race is limited to 2,500 participants.

All participants will receive a Yuengling Gold Rush 5k tech race shirt, one free Yuengling can and live entertainment.

“Along with CK Running, we’re delighted to create this event for the first-ever Gold Rush race,” said Jennifer Yuengling, Vice President of Yuengling. “As a 190-year-old, family-owned business, our Pennsylvania community has been so supportive and we’re all looking forward to this fun event in Pittsburgh.”

Registration costs $42 plus an online processing fee. For additional information and official race updates, click HERE.

