



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown said he just wants to win.

Brown spoke with reporters from USA Today Sports at the EA Sports Bowl in Atlanta, Georgia. Brown spoke with the media and said, “I just want to win, no matter where.”

Antonio Brown shows off a new look and gives his take on where he’d prefer to play in 2019. #EASportsBowl pic.twitter.com/V4AENBfllv â€” USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) February 1, 2019

Brown last took the field with the Steelers on Dec. 23 when the Steelers traveled to take on the New Orleans Saints. Since that game, the Steelers organization and Brown have become distant. A reported disagreement with teammates at a practice fueled Brown to go missing.

Since then, Brown has been seen pictured in a San Francisco 49’ers jersey and has even taken to social media, posting that he is “open for business.”

Teammates of Brown want the off-field drama to end, and the focus of the team to change to the work on the field.

“I really don’t have control of that,” Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster said. “In my dream world that I have, I would have Le’Veon Bell as a running back with James Conner, I would have AB stay on the other side and we would win the Super Bowl with the guys that we have.”