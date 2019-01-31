BRUTAL COLD:Wind Chill Warnings and Advisories Issued, 100+ schools and organizations cancelled, click for updated list.
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    5:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 5
    6:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 6
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Baldwin, Baldwin Borough, Local TV, Pam Surano, SWAT Situation


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BALDWIN (KDKA) — Police say two suspects entered a Baldwin home, demanded money from a young man then shot him late Thursday morning.

The incident began shortly after 10 a.m. at a home on Macassar Drive in the Leland Point housing complex.

Police and paramedics were sent to the home in response to a 911 call about a shooting.

When they arrived on the scene, they found an 18-year-old man suffering from two gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police say during their investigation, they learned that two male suspects entered the victim’s home and demanded money from him before shooting him. Two adults and three children under the age of 12 were also in the house at the time of the incident. They were not injured.

It was initially believed that the suspects may have still been inside the home when law enforcement arrived on the scene.

(Photo Credit: Pam Surano/KDKA)

Law enforcement shut down both Keeport and Macassar Drives.

According to witnesses, officers entered the townhomes with guns drawn. At least one flashbang has been heard at the scene.

In addition to SWAT and Baldwin Police, the Mt. Lebanon Incident Team as well as police with Whitehall, Moon Township and Peters Township were on the scene.

The residence was eventually secured and cleared. The suspects were not found inside the home.

No description of the suspects is available, but it is believed they fled the area on foot.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call call the Allegheny County Police Tipline at 1-833-255-8477. Calls can be made anonymously.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s