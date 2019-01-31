



BALDWIN (KDKA) — Police say two suspects entered a Baldwin home, demanded money from a young man then shot him late Thursday morning.

The incident began shortly after 10 a.m. at a home on Macassar Drive in the Leland Point housing complex.

Police and paramedics were sent to the home in response to a 911 call about a shooting.

When they arrived on the scene, they found an 18-year-old man suffering from two gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police say during their investigation, they learned that two male suspects entered the victim’s home and demanded money from him before shooting him. Two adults and three children under the age of 12 were also in the house at the time of the incident. They were not injured.

It was initially believed that the suspects may have still been inside the home when law enforcement arrived on the scene.

Law enforcement shut down both Keeport and Macassar Drives.

According to witnesses, officers entered the townhomes with guns drawn. At least one flashbang has been heard at the scene.

In addition to SWAT and Baldwin Police, the Mt. Lebanon Incident Team as well as police with Whitehall, Moon Township and Peters Township were on the scene.

The residence was eventually secured and cleared. The suspects were not found inside the home.

No description of the suspects is available, but it is believed they fled the area on foot.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call call the Allegheny County Police Tipline at 1-833-255-8477. Calls can be made anonymously.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details