PITTSBURGH (HOODLINE) –Looking to try the top delis around?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best sources of subs, sausages, soups and more in Pittsburgh, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to meet your needs.

1. S&D Polish Deli

Topping the list isÂ S&D Polish Deli. Located at 2204 Penn Ave. in Strip District, the casual Polish eatery and catering spot is the highest rated deli in Pittsburgh, boasting 4.5 stars out of 198 reviews on Yelp.

2. Carson Street Deli & Craft Beer Bar

Next up is Southside Flats’sÂ Carson Street Deli & Craft Beer Bar, situated at 1507 E. Carson St. With 4.5 stars out of 125 reviews on Yelp, it has proven to be a local favorite for its sandwiches, brews and more.

3. North Shore Deli

East Allegheny’sÂ North Shore Deli, located at 539 E. Ohio St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the sandwich shop five stars out of 30 reviews.

4. Kevin’s Deli

Kevin’s Deli, an establishment in North Oakland with a popular buffalo chicken salad in addition to its sandwiches, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 47 Yelp reviews. Head over to 4415 Fifth Ave., Suite 120 to see for yourself.

