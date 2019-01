Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BIG BEAVER (KDKA) — A massive fire engulfed a business in Beaver County on Thursday morning.

It’s happening at the Lindy Paving company along Shenango Road in Big Beaver.

Someone driving along to Turnpike noticed the fire around 5 a.m. and called 911.

Dozens of crews are on scene dealing with the huge flames, billowing smoke and frigid temperatures.

KDKA is working to learn what caused the fire.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.