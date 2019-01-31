



BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) — More than two dozen neglected animals have been rescued from a Butler County farm.

Frankie’s Friends Cat Rescue, in New Kensington, says a few weeks ago, they sent a humane agent to a farm in Harmony after receiving a call about animal abuse.

The humane agent found 30 animals, including donkeys, sheep, rabbits and goats. The shelter says the donkeys’ hooves were overgrown, the sheep were very thin and had severely matted fleece, the rabbits barely had room to move in the hutches were they were being kept, and the goats didn’t have proper care or shelter.

The animals were taken to Hog Heaven Rescue Farm in Crawford County to receive proper care. The goats were taken to Animal Friends Sanctuary in Unity Township.

Charges are expected to be filed against the owner, who did cooperate.

Frankie’s Friends says any donations for the animals’ care can be made by clicking the donate button on their Facebook page or at Hog Heaven’s website.