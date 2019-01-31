



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A woman accused of stabbing a Pittsburgh jitney driver with a screwdriver has been arrested in North Carolina.

Pittsburgh Police issued an arrest warrant Monday for 37-year-old Marin Oreski, who is accused of stabbing David LeGrande with a screwdriver and stuffing him into the trunk of his own car.

According to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina, Oreski was arrested by the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department early Wednesday morning.

She is being held in North Carolina while she awaits extradition.

Oreski is facing multiple charges — including robbery of a motor vehicle, criminal attempt of kidnapping and aggravated assault — in connection to an incident that allegedly happened Saturday along De Ruad Street in Uptown.

LeGrande, who is a jitney driver, told police he has known Oreski for two years. He said he picked Oreski up at a bus stop Downtown then drove her and a man named “Ty” to De Ruad Street.

When they arrived at their destination, LeGrande says he went to get their bags out of the trunk. That’s when “Ty” allegedly began punching LeGrande and Oreski allegedly grabbed a screwdriver and stabbed LeGrande more than a dozen times. The two suspects then allegedly pushed him into the trunk and took off in the vehicle.

LeGrande said he was able to pull the safety lever and hop out of the vehicle while it was moving. Two officers saw him and stopped to help.

It is unknown if the suspect known as “Ty” has been identified or arrested.