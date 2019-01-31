BRUTAL COLD:Wind Chill Warnings and Advisories Issued, 100+ schools and organizations cancelled, click for updated list.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Five people, including two children, were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Lawrenceville early Thursday morning.

A car and SUV collided head-on near the intersection of Penn Avenue and 35th Street around 2 a.m.

According to the Pittsburgh Public Safety Department, one of the vehicles crossed over the center line and then hit the other vehicle.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer)

One vehicle had one occupant and the other had four occupants.

Officials said icy conditions may have played a role in the crash.

Crews had to cut the doors off one of the vehicles.

All the injured are in stable condition.

