



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Five people, including two children, were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Lawrenceville early Thursday morning.

A car and SUV collided head-on near the intersection of Penn Avenue and 35th Street around 2 a.m.

According to the Pittsburgh Public Safety Department, one of the vehicles crossed over the center line and then hit the other vehicle.

One vehicle had one occupant and the other had four occupants.

Officials said icy conditions may have played a role in the crash.

Crews had to cut the doors off one of the vehicles.

All the injured are in stable condition.