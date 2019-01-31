BRUTAL COLD:Wind Chill Warnings and Advisories Issued, 100+ schools and organizations cancelled, click for updated list.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The extreme cold is starting to cause problems for the Port Authority.

According to officials, many of their outdoor ConnectCard machines are having issues.

The Port Authority says most of the machines located outdoors have been taken offline due to the lingering, bitterly cold temperatures.

Officials say they have dispatched technicians to look at them.

