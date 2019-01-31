



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The extreme cold is starting to cause problems for the Port Authority.

According to officials, many of their outdoor ConnectCard machines are having issues.

The Port Authority says most of the machines located outdoors have been taken offline due to the lingering, bitterly cold temperatures.

Riders whose ConnectCard is malfunctioning or are unable to load their card with a pass or cash value may ride FREE until this situation is resolved. https://t.co/SBCH9qWrYv — Port Authority PGH (@PGHtransit) January 31, 2019

Officials say they have dispatched technicians to look at them.

