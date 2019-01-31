



CLEVELAND (KDKA) — In the fight of her life, and during her chemotherapy treatment, Erin McElhenny is using her healing gift.

A video captured an impromptu performance in the lobby of Cleveland Clinic.

“I was just watching, this wonderful cellist Ken Collier of the Cleveland Pops Orchestra was playing. And me and him just kind of started talking a little back and forth and I mentioned that I sing opera,” McElhenny said.

Their conversation led to a magical moment.

“Then we just started singing. We sang about three songs and then, like, a bunch of nurses and patients were just kind of gathering around,” McElhenny said. “I’m happy that in my moment of darkness, I was still able to do something that I love and was able to spread joy amongst other people as well.”

Music has always been a central part of her life.

“Music has just been a really healing thing for me throughout my whole life, but especially now,” said McElhenny.

Now, it’s helping her escape the reality of battling Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

“I just started my second round of regimens, which will then lead into my bone marrow transplant in around April,” McElhenny said.

She posted the video to YouTube and experienced even more healing.

“All the support from everyone has been so wonderful,” McElhenny said.

The junior student and music major at Seton Hill University dreams of becoming a professional opera singer.

“Performing at opera houses, hopefully, and teaching voice lessons, too. Because teaching is something that I’m also very passionate about,” McElhenny said.

As she gets through her treatments, she’ll continue honing her craft. It looks like she is well on her way.