Several Schools Delayed Friday Due To Arctic Blast
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for several southern counties as snow is expected to accumulate rapidly overnight and into Friday.

The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a winter weather advisory for several southern counties. The advisory that takes effect at 11 p.m. Thursday evening will last until 5 p.m. Friday.

According to the NWS in Pittsburgh, areas south of the I-70 corridor could see 2-3 inches of snow. Some areas in West Virginia and Maryland could see anywhere from 3 to 6 inches snow. The most intense snowfall will occur between 3 a.m. and 7 a.m. south of I-70 and between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m. over the ridges.

