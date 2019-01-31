



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for several southern counties as snow is expected to accumulate rapidly overnight and into Friday.

The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a winter weather advisory for several southern counties. The advisory that takes effect at 11 p.m. Thursday evening will last until 5 p.m. Friday.

A Winter Weather Advisory in effect tonight and Friday for areas along and south of the I 70 corridor. Expect 2 to 3 inches of snow in that area, with 3 to 6 over the ridges of WV and MD. The remaining wind chill advisory will expire at 6 pm as wind continues to diminish. pic.twitter.com/h2UjskkytU — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) January 31, 2019

According to the NWS in Pittsburgh, areas south of the I-70 corridor could see 2-3 inches of snow. Some areas in West Virginia and Maryland could see anywhere from 3 to 6 inches snow. The most intense snowfall will occur between 3 a.m. and 7 a.m. south of I-70 and between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m. over the ridges.

