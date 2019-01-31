



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Dorothy isn’t heading back to Kansas just yet. There will be two encore screenings of “The Wizard of Oz” in theaters.

The classic film returned to the big screen on Jan. 27, Jan. 29 and Jan. 30 for its 80th anniversary.

Fathom Events says thanks to the popularity of the screenings, they are adding two encore screenings.

Southside Works Cinema, Cinemark Robinson Township and the Monroeville Mall will be showing the encore screenings at 1 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Wednesday.

To purchase tickets, visit fathomevents.com.