Hundred-Plus Schools Delayed, Canceled Friday Due To Snow, Cold
CANTON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Two tractor trailers were involved in a crash on Interstate 70 in Washington County overnight.

State police say they were traveling westbound near the Jessop Place exit in Canton Township just after midnight when one went over a guide rail.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer)

The other truck was able to pull over to the shoulder.

One person was taken to a hospital. That person’s condition has not been released.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

