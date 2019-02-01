WINTER WEATHER:Hundreds Of Schools Delayed, Canceled Friday Due To Snow, Cold
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – An aviation first happened Friday morning in Pittsburgh.

American Airlines new A321neo commercial aircraft landed at Pittsburgh International Airport on its way from Germany.

The Airbus A321neo departed Hamburg early Friday morning for the trans-Atlantic flight to Pittsburgh.

Once the plane landed in Pittsburgh, American Airlines technicians will get it ready for customer flights.

The plane is the first of 100 A321neos that American Airlines has ordered.

