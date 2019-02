BUFFALO TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Crews are battling a house fire in Buffalo Township, Butler County.

Firefighters and medics were called just after 3:30 p.m. for a report of a fire on Parker Road near Coe Street.

Emergency dispatchers reported that the fire was at two alarms just before 4:30 p.m.

Dispatchers say the house was occupied, but there is no report of any injuries at this time.

