WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) — Officials have been called to the Century III Mall for a reported water main break.

According to emergency officials, police and paramedics were called to the mall around 10 a.m.

An employee who works at the New Dimensions comic book store in the mall says water was coming through the ceiling and into his shop.

He said the break happened on the first floor, under the food court area.

He reported that he and a mall manager were moving books away from the water when she reportedly fell while carrying a table that collapsed.

The paramedics reportedly took her to the hospital to be checked out for a possible concussion and cuts and bruises.

