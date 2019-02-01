



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — No one really likes ironing, but what if there were an easier way?

What if a device could do some of your ironing for you while your clothes dry? That’s exactly what the maker of the Collar Press claims it can do.

But does it really do that?

It’s supposed to take sad-looking wrinkly shirt collars and give you a crisp, clean look instead.

Chela Sanchez is a busy mom. She and her husband, Kyle, and their son, Glover, live in Lawrenceville. And she runs a business from home.

Somehow she found time to help us test the Collar Press. And let’s begin with her first impressions.

“If this were like a guessing game, I’d think this was some kind of exercise back thing,” she said.

The Collar Press looks like an arch that opens to allow you put a shirt collar inside.

A video on the Collar Press website shows why its shaped the way it is.

It says that a magnet keeps it steady in the dryer as hot air inside the dryer heats up the steel which irons the fabric of your collar. It even shows you a before and after!

“No ironing? No dry cleaning? Amen to that!” said Sanchez.

But we have trouble getting the clips off to even open it.

The three-step instructions on the website don’t mention how to remove the clips.

However, in an email from the company sent to us after we placed our order, we were told: “The clips can be a little tricky at first, but after a few uses, you get the hang of it and it’s super easy!”

Sanchez eventually figures it out, and we’re ready to snap some collars in.

We have a damp shirt and also a dry one to test.

The website says dry shirts should go into the dryer for 10 to 20 minutes on high heat, and that wet shirts right from the washer should go in for 30 to 45 minutes on medium heat. But once again, we fumble with the clips.

We find it’s easier to operate on a table surface or with some help.

“Oh, it’s significantly easier if you have two person operation,” said Sanchez.

There are clips on each end and one in the middle with a magnet. That’s the one that allows you to lock it in place inside the dryer. And that worked well in our test.

We put the dry shirt in on high heat for 15 minutes following the instructions exactly.

“It’s not as crisp as if you would have had it pressed professionally,” said Sanchez.

The damp shirt gives us more trouble. We let it run, then check on it, but the collar is still damp.

Finally, after more time in the dryer, we pull it out. While the shirt is bone dry, the collar that was inside the press remains damp and wrinkled.

And while the collar of the other shirt (that was originally totally dry) came out better, there was still an issue.

“The rest of the shirt is kind of mess,” said Sanchez, pointing out the wrinkles that remain.

The website addresses the rest of the shirt stating that: “More dryers come with a steam function which helps eliminate wrinkles.” And that if you don’t have a steam dryer, you can also use “wrinkle fighting dryer sheets.”

We didn’t have either of those.

So, KDKA’s David Highfield asked Sanchez the big question: “Does it really do that?”

She answers: “Ah, I would say no. It’s more of a hassle than what it’s worth, and what it did is not worth it to me.”

We tested it one more time with a wet shirt and while it did a little better with the wrinkles, the shirt collar was once again wet while the rest of the shirt was dry.

And, unfortunately, two of the plastic clips snapped and broke in that final test.

A single Collar Press costs $31 plus shipping and handling.

The orders are handled in Canada, so be aware that during the online ordering process the price jumps to Canadian money. But our credit card was not charged that higher amount, after the exchange rate was factored in.