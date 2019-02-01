



MONROEVILLE (KDKA) — Police are investigating after a home on Sunnyfield Drive in Monroeville was shot up around 1 a.m. Friday.

KDKA counted 21 bullet holes all over the front of the home.

Police say more than one person was home when the shooting happened. They’re calling it an unusual crime in a pretty quiet neighborhood.

Bullet holes covered the front picture window with evidence markers next to each one. Several were in the front door, the wood siding next to the door and the window is nearly shattered to the left. No one answered when KDKA went to the door.

However, a woman stopped by while KDKA was there. It appears she was checking on someone inside. She didn’t say anything while she was there. When she left, she had a baby carrier with her, but it’s unclear if a baby was with her.

Monroeville police say a resident inside the home called police when the shooting happened. They believe the shooting was targeted.

A K-9 tracked a scent to nearby Pinefrost Drive, then it was lost. Police believe the shooter took off in a car.

Police said the home is a rental and they’ve responded to the home in the past for domestics and welfare checks as recent as January of last year.

Neighbors KDKA spoke with off camera didn’t hear the shots. They said it’s a pretty quiet neighborhood and were surprised to hear about the shooting.

No one was hurt in this shooting. Police won’t comment on the gun used, but do have multiple shell casings for evidence.

Police don’t have a description of the person who fired the shots or the car. If you have any information, you’re being asked to call Monroeville police.