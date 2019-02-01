



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Crews will be out filling potholes this weekend, once the weather warms up.

The work starts Sunday night and will last through the middle of next week, provided the weather holds.

They’ll be working on the most heavily traveled roads first.

If there’s a pothole in your neighborhood that needs attention, you can call 311 if you live in Pittsburgh, or contact PennDOT if you live elsewhere.

