



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro is filing 161 criminal charges against the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority related to lead levels in the water system.

He made the announcement at a Friday press conference in Lawrenceville.

WATCH: AG Shapiro’s News Conference —

Officials said he is taking the steps because of long-standing issues with lead levels in Pittsburgh’s drinking water supply.

Sharpiro said he is filing 161 criminal charges against the PWSA for violating the state’s “Safe Drinking Water Act.” The 161 counts match the 161 households that Shapiro says were not notified about high lead levels in their water.

In a press release, Shapiro said: “Pennsylvanians have a constitutional right to clean air and pure water – I’m here to defend that. The Water & Sewer Authority knew it was required to notify residents of its plans to replace service lines, and it knew it was required to sample the lines for lead content – yet it failed to do so. That makes PWSA criminally liable under the Safe Drinking Water Act.”

