



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Gov. Tom Wolf is announcing funding to improve bridges, roads and more around the state.

It is all thanks to the Multimodal Transportation Fund.

PennDOT made selections based on safety benefits, regional economic conditions and operational sustainability.

Today, @GovernorTomWolf announced 50 road, transit, aviation, bike and pedestrian projects in several counties will receive more than $44 million in investments. https://t.co/4Gp5JH2wCt — The Press Office (@GovernorsOffice) February 1, 2019

The areas that are receiving help locally are Allegheny, Armstrong and Westmoreland counties.

