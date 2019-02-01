WINTER WEATHER:Hundreds Of Schools Delayed, Canceled Friday Due To Snow, Cold
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Gov. Tom Wolf is announcing funding to improve bridges, roads and more around the state.

It is all thanks to the Multimodal Transportation Fund.

PennDOT made selections based on safety benefits, regional economic conditions and operational sustainability.

The areas that are receiving help locally are Allegheny, Armstrong and Westmoreland counties.

For more information visit the state's website at this link.

