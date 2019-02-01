



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An early morning snowfall has blanketed the region in a fresh coat of white and caused traffic nightmares for morning commuters trying to get work.

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 5 p.m. for Allegheny, Fayette, Greene, Washington and Westmoreland counties. As well as parts of Ohio and West Virginia.

Here is the updated storm total snowfall for the event which includes what has already fallen. pic.twitter.com/jbNOvYvgYJ — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) February 1, 2019

Frigidly cold air also remains in place, but is expected to begin lifting later today. Friday’s high will top out at 17 degrees.

The snow has slowed traffic to a crawl across the area, including on the Parkways, Route 28 and elsewhere, causing crashes and very heavy delays.

Three cars stopped on Rt-28 w/ flashers turned on headed inbound near Exit 12 Cheswick. Traffic crawling by in 1 lane @KDKA @CelinaPompeani pic.twitter.com/thDpQpVJIE — MEGHAN SCHILLER (@MeghanKDKA) February 1, 2019

One vehicle hit a tree after coming down the hill too fast at the intersection of Pinecastle Avenue and Glenbury Street. Over on Interstate 70, early this morning, two tractor trailers crashed in Canton Township.

Dozens of other crashes have been reported around the region.

Many schools across southwestern Pennsylvania have made the switch from delays to closures this morning. The most notable is Pittsburgh Public Schools, which changed to a closure around 8 a.m.

The morning snow comes after more than two days of frigidly cold temperatures. The below zero temperatures and wind chills broke daily records on both Wednesday and Thursday.

KDKA Meteorologist Ron Smiley says Friday morning’s snow could leave accumulations of up to 6 inches in places south of Interstate 70.

“Allegheny County probably 1-2 inches of snow, but some areas south could see upwards of three [inches],” said Smiley. “I will say the National Weather Service is calling for 3-6 inches of snow in places like Greene and Fayette counties, at least possible.”

He says 2-4 inches is likely in that area.

