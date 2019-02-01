



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The warm-up is coming.

But at least for another day, it’s cold and icy across Western Pennsylvania.

The good news?

Today is the final day where there’s a chance for snow for the next week.

But, oh what a snow day we are seeing.

Traffic was down to a standstill across the city at times during the morning commute.

KDKA’s Celina Pompeani remarked that she had never seen so much red on maps than she had on Friday morning. Snow totals coming in weren’t that high, but the timing of the event made it tough for crews to get to roads.

Overall, we were expecting to see anywhere from one inch to upwards of three inches widespread today. That would cover a good 60 percent of the area, stretching from Allegheny and Westmoreland counties to the south. That still leaves a decent shot at seeing more than three inches of snow for a significant portion of Western Pennsylvania.

The best chance at seeing more than three inches of snow was in Greene and Fayette counties, and we did, in fact, see a couple of five inch snow reports in those communities.

Below is an updated snowfall accumulation graphic, which takes into account what has already fallen across the area: pic.twitter.com/Ml3QwEbGxc — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) February 1, 2019

So, what’s next?

Temperatures will slowly climb for the rest of the day today, rising faster overnight. By Saturday at noon, temperatures should be above freezing.

Saturday’s highs should be reached at the end of the day with highs in the 40s. Sunday highs are expected to hit the 50s with 60 degrees possible on Monday. Highs overall will stay well above average for the next week beginning Saturday.

