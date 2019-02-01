



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins have traded Derick Brassard and Riley Sheahan to the Florida Panthers.

“TRADE ALERT: The Penguins have acquired forwards Nick Bjugstad and Jared McCann from the Florida Panthers in exchange for Derick Brassard and Riley Sheahan and three draft picks.”

TRADE ALERT: The Penguins have acquired forwards Nick Bjugstad and Jared McCann from the Florida Panthers in exchange for Derick Brassard and Riley Sheahan and three draft picks. Full details: https://t.co/vghkgwWELO pic.twitter.com/1G8ariKXss — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) February 1, 2019

The Post-Gazette’s Jason Mackey reported the news Friday afternoon.

“Per source, Penguins are getting Nick Bjugstad and Jared McCann from Florida. Giving up Derick Brassard, Riley Sheahan, a second and two fourth-round picks.”

Per source, Penguins are getting Nick Bjugstad and Jared McCann from Florida. Giving up Derick Brassard, Riley Sheahan, a second and two fourth-round picks. — Jason Mackey (@JMackeyPG) February 1, 2019

The deal gets the Penguins younger and bigger players under contract for longer while trading away players with expiring contracts.

“Bjugstad, 26, is signed through the 2020.21 campaign and he carries an average annual value of $4.1 million. McCann, 22, is signed through the 2019.20 season and he carries an average annual value of $1.25 million.”

Bjugstad, 26, is signed through the 2020.21 campaign and he carries an average annual value of $4.1 million. McCann, 22, is signed through the 2019.20 season and he carries an average annual value of $1.25 million. — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) February 1, 2019

Bjugstad, 26, stands at 6’6″ and has played his entire career with the Panthers to this point. In 32 games this season, the center has 5 goals and 7 assists for 12 points.

McCann, 22, has played in 48 games this season. The center has 8 goals and 10 assists for 18 points.

Bjugstad’s uncle played for the Penguins in 1988. He wore #27 just like Nick will.

“Scott Bjugstad was a right wing for the Penguins in 1988.89. He notched three goals in 24 games with Pittsburgh.”

Scott Bjugstad was a right wing for the Penguins in 1988.89. He notched three goals in 24 games with Pittsburgh. pic.twitter.com/y1umYB5nUA — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) February 1, 2019

Stay with KDKA for updates.