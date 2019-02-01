WINTER WEATHER:Hundreds Of Schools Delayed, Canceled Friday Due To Snow, Cold
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Bob Allen, Crash, Local TV, North Side, Tractor Trailer


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A tractor trailer hit a car and then slammed into a business on Pittsburgh’s North Side on Friday afternoon.

It happened around 12:45 p.m. along Beaver Avenue.

According to officials at the scene, the tractor trailer was turning into the parking lot of a heating and air conditioning business when it clipped a Cadillac.

The rig then crashed into the side of the business.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Rob Hopson)

There’s some structural damage to the business, but no estimates yet on how much it will cost to fix. The Cadillac sustained severe damage.

No injuries were reported.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

