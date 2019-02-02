  • KDKA TVOn Air

HOMESTEAD, Pa. (KDKA) — A 22-year-old man was killed after being shot multiple times in Homestead on Saturday morning.

The shooting occurred at East 17th Avenue and McClure Street. Calls came in at about 12:37 a.m. Police found the victim lying in the street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Homicide Detectives are investigating, but the motive for the shooting is unclear and no suspects have been identified.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tipline at 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477); callers can remain anonymous.

