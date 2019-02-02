



(KDKA) — A Beaver County teacher will be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The Ford Hall of Fans, a newly created display at the Pro Football Hall of Fame, announced the selection of three “super fans”– Miami Dolphins fan Roger Avila, Pittsburgh Steelers fan Rick Holman and Chicago Bears fan Don Wachter – on Saturday morning.

Holman, of Brighton Township, sold all of his possessions in 2001 to buy a Steelers seat license. He has been a season ticket holder for 18 years and has attended every game ever played at Heinz Field, including preseason, regular season and playoff games. He traveled to attend the Steelers recent championship appearances in Detroit, Tampa and Dallas.

“This means the world to me, you have no idea,” Holman said. “I’ve dedicated nearly half of my life to this, to being a fan. Now, being a part of the Ford Hall of Fans – this is amazing.”

Ford Hall of Fans honorees will be recognized later this year when the Pro Football Hall of Fame celebrates its 2019 class of former player inductees. Avila, Holman and Wachter were chosen after they were named finalists courtesy of online fan polling.