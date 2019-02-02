  • KDKA TVOn Air

DERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A woman was killed in a car crash in Westmoreland County late Saturday morning.

It happened around 10 a.m. on U.S. Route 22 at Rushwood Road in Derry Township.

The Westmoreland County coroner says 59-year-old Mary Mastriano, of Pittsburgh, was in the front passenger seat of a 2005 Dodge Caravan that was traveling west on Route 22.

The vehicle went off the side of the road, crashed into a utility pole then went into an embankment and rolled multiple times.

According to the coroner, Mastriano was ejected from the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:25 a.m.

The coroner says Mastriano was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

