



(KDKA) — A fire chief in Lehigh County, Pa., was recently charged with pulling a gun on a 12-year-old Boy Scout who had placed a flyer for a food drive on the door of his home.

The Allentown Morning Call reported that James R. Kutz, 39, told police he believed the boy was attempting to enter his home on Nov. 4. Kutz, who is also a captain with the Allentown Fire Department, was charged on Jan. 11 with simple assault and harassment. He was arraigned and released on $25,000 unsecured bail.

According to a criminal complaint (via the Morning Call report):

When police arrived to the home on Coolidge Street, they noticed a Boy Scouts of America flyer for a food drive on the door of the home.

Kutz told police he and his wife were in the living room of his home when he heard a rattle on the door handle of his storm door. His wife looked outside and saw a male on the front porch.

A short time later, police received a call from the scoutmaster and he said the Boy Scouts were the ones distributing door flyers in the neighborhood for their annual food drive.

Police interviewed the boy, a 12-year-old middle school student, on Nov. 5.

The boy said he was posting flyers for the Scouting for Food annual campaign, and he attempted to put a flyer on the handle of the home’s storm door. The door handle moved a little as he tried to get the flyer on the door handle, he told police.

After the boy placed the flyer on the door, he moved on to another house.

The boy said he was on the driveway of the second house when a man from the Coolidge Street house started yelling at him and ordered him to get on the ground. The boy said the man was holding a gun.